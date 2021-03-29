City of Winchester considers starting bike-sharing system

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is partnering with the WinFred Metropolitan Planning Organization to consider starting a bike-share system in Winchester.

The bike-share system would be similar to Citi Bike, where riders rent a bike for a trip around town and then drop it off at another location.

To help figure out if the bike-sharing program would be a good fit for the city, both government groups are asking people to fill out a six-question survey asking about bicycle safety conditions in the city, and how often you ride a bike.

Participate in the survey here.