City of Winchester asking for public feedback on two City projects

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Before the Winchester City Council discusses the Millwood Avenue Traffic Improvement Project and the Green Circle Trail Final Phase Project, they want to hear people’s thoughts about the planned updates.

The Millwood Avenue Project aims to improve the flow of traffic between Millwood Avenue through I-81 and Apple Blossom Drive.

The Green Circle Trail Project will consider the best option to mark the final phase of the trail by closing the trail’s loop.

If you’d like to provide feedback you can fill out an online survey on the City’s website or meet with public services staff on Tuesday mornings or Thursday afternoons.

The final day to submit feedback is November 19, 2021.

A start date and an end date have not been determined yet for either project.