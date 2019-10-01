City of Manassas unveils “love sign” made of airplane parts

The parts were donated by a number of aviation companies that use the airport.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday morning The City of Manassas unveiled its second love sign, made out of airplane parts, as part of the Virginia is For Lovers campaign. The parts were donated by a number of aviation companies that use the airport.

The $7,000 piece is located at the Manassas Regional Airport. It was made possible with city funds and by two grants from Virginia Tourism and the Virginia Department of Aviation. An artist from Creative Color of Virginia designed the sign, which took about six months to complete.

“The area that this sign is placed in is an area that’s typically used to view airplanes,” said airport director Juan Rivera, who hopes the sign will attract more people to the airport.