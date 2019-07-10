City of Manassas purchases historic Annaburg Manor and land for recreational use

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — In 1892, the city’s first millionaire, Robert Portner, built his summer home in Manassas. 127 years later, the city has purchased his Annaburg Mansion and is looking for public feedback on what to do with it.

The purchase will add 3.65 acres of park land to the city. It’s also going to be a major talking point this fall, as the city will host a series of discussions with the community.

While the house is iconic in the area, Portner was recognized in his day, too. “He helped fund the streets here in town; the paving of the streets…He helped set up a fund for the poor, which I think is still in use today in some form,” said Mary Dellinger, a curator for the Manassas Museum System. “[He was] very interested in helping to develop the town.”

Since his death in 1906, the Portner house has had a number of uses. The city purchased the building from the neighboring assisted living facility, which was using the mansion for storage.