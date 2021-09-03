City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Receives national recognition

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas Fire & Rescue is receiving national recognition for its ability to provide high-quality patient care in a setting of chest pain.

The American Heart Association is awarding the City of Manassas Fire & Rescue a Silver Achievement Award for quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Chief William Garrett shares how the department is responding to the award.

“We’re excited about what we’re doing we’re excited about this award, and we’ll continue to keep tracking our performance, and we hope to improve this next award opportunity to move from silver to gold, where we will hopefully say for the foreseeable future,” said Garrett.

