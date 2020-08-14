City of Manassas donates PPE to families in need

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Manassas is donating 5,000 bags of PPP to families in need.

The Health Equity Task Force program donated 20,000 masks and hand sanitizers to the city in an effort to increase access to essential supplies.

The City of Manassas purchased 5,000 bags and packed them up to distribute to the 5,000 local families who need them most.

Communications manager, Patty Prince, said the families who have received the bags so far have been very appreciative.

“So we organized some packing days and have all the materials packed up into 5,000 bags, and each family will get four of each. we’re ready to go out to the areas that have been identified as needed it, and we’ve already started” said Prince.

Next week, local volunteers and city staff will deliver more PPE-packed bags to families.