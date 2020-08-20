City of Manassas dedicates $400,000 to help unemployed residents

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday the City of Manassas announced they will be dedicating $400,000 of CARES funds to help unemployed residents land jobs.

In partnership with SkillSource and NOVA, the City plans to use the funds for occupational training, job fairs and worker training. The funds will also aid in transportation services and childcare for those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“We will be using CARES Act funds to help people get the skills and support services they need to land the jobs they want, Manassas has a resilient and diversified economy. Almost all of our businesses will weather this storm, but too many of our residents are out of work and we need to address that” said City Manager Pat Pate.

The city hopes the supportive services will help residents get back to work and businesses meet their workforce needs.