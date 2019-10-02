City of Manassas considers building its own library to reach more of its residents

Instead of having its own library, the City of Manassas has shared library services with Manassas Park and Prince William County since the 1970’s.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Instead of having its own library, the City of Manassas has shared library services with Manassas Park and Prince William County since the 1970s. Their current agreement, which was last renegotiated in 2015, will expire in June of 2020.

As the new year approaches, City Manager Pat Pate announced the city is considering either renovating Central Library, the oldest library in the system, or building one of its own that will be closer to its residents. Not many city residents use the libraries available to them; Pate says city residents frequent the libraries 20 to 25 percent less than Manassas Park and Prince William County residents do.

“We believe a part of that us because of the locations and accessibility of those libraries,” said Pate. “So having a library inside the city limits, we believe, will enhance those services to the majority of our residents that are not using library services.”

The library system isn’t the only thing the city shares with Manassas Park and Prince William County. The jurisdictions also share a sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and clerk of court.