City of Manassas approves red light cameras

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– A proposal to install up to 10 red light cameras was approved by the Manassas City Council Monday night, with a vote of 5 to 1 for the city to install enforcement cameras in problem intersections.

Officials say the exact locations of the cameras have not been selected yet, but they are looking at the intersections along Liberia avenue and Euclid avenue, Liberia/Mathis, and Grant Avenue/Center to name a few.

Sarah Maroney, PIO for Manassas City Police Department said, “Traffic enforcement is one of the most frequent requests we get from our residents and we obviously share their concern for the safety of our roadways.”

“We hope that the camera program will help us make the roadways safer in some of our busiest intersections here in the city. These intersections are often very difficult and dangerous to conduct traffic enforcement in,” Maroney continued.

Officials say fines would be up to $50 for running a red light.