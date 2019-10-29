City of Leesburg denies request to change noise restriction laws

It would be great if we can stay open a little bit longer and later.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Restaurant owners in Leesburg are hoping for an extension on how long amplified sound is permitted in the city at night.

The city of Leesburg allows amplified sound up to 8 p.m.; however, many restaurant managers have requested that time to be extended to 10 p.m. due to its impact on their businesses.

With weekly events like Wine Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays, restaurant managers say 8 p.m. is just too early to quiet things down. While the Leesburg City Council did not approve the request, businesses are still hoping for a change.

“I understand that were in the suburbs and that its typically a little bit quiet here,” said Samet Yuksekgonul, manager of The Conche, “but we’re trying to give people the D.C. experience here in Leesburg and Loudoun County especially, so it would be great if we can stay open a little bit longer and later.”