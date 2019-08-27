City of Falls Church breaks ground on project to reduce congestion, make city walkable

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Utility work may already be underway, but Monday morning the Northern Virginia Transit Authority and the City of Falls Church broke ground on their $15.7 million multi-modal transportation project.
“It truly is an example of converting a problem to a solution and of going from vision to reality,” said City Council Member David Snyder.
The city is working on updating a major intersection on Leesburg Pike, adjacent to George Mason High School, which is also under major renovation. The transportation project is part of a larger economic development project to make 10 acres of the city more walkable and transit-oriented.
Once complete, City Manager Wyatt Shields says the project will reduce congestion and encourage use of the West Falls Church Metro station.
