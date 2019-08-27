City of Falls Church breaks ground on project to reduce congestion, make city walkable

Once complete, City Manager Wyatt Shields says the project will encourage use of the West Falls Church Metro station.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Utility work may already be underway, but Monday morning the Northern Virginia Transit Authority and the City of Falls Church broke ground on their $15.7 million multi-modal transportation project.

“It truly is an example of converting a problem to a solution and of going from vision to reality,” said City Council Member David Snyder.

The city is working on updating a major intersection on Leesburg Pike, adjacent to George Mason High School, which is also under major renovation. The transportation project is part of a larger economic development project to make 10 acres of the city more walkable and transit-oriented.

Once complete, City Manager Wyatt Shields says the project will reduce congestion and encourage use of the West Falls Church Metro station.