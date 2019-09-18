City of Fairfax police arrest former managers of shuttered Petland, Inc. after Humane Society sting

Virginia

On April 1, an employee, working under cover for the Humane Society of the United States, discovered 14 dead rabbits in the pet store's freezer.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Fairfax Police Department has arrested two former managers of the now-closed Petland, Inc., which used to be located on Main Street.

Kareem and Ayman Koshok have been charged with three counts of animal cruelty and have been released on bond. The police department alleges the former managers failed to provide proper care for animals under their supervision.

On April 1, an employee, working undercover for the Humane Society of the United States, discovered 14 dead rabbits in the pet store’s freezer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories