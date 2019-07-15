City of Fairfax joins in on the E-Scooter frenzy

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Electric scooters have been the talk of the town since our neighbors in Washington D.C. brought them to the area. Now the City of Fairfax is joining in on the scooter fun.

The City of Fairfax launched a one-year pilot program, which calls for shared mobility devices, including dock-less shared bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters.

Just over a year ago, the City of Fairfax and George Mason University studied what it would take to bring an e-scooter program to the area. Officials say they are already seeing the scooters doing their job.

“We launched this program with the intention of increasing mobility options for residents and employees within Fairfax City and I think we are seeing that already. I just walked back from De Clieu, which is a coffee shop in the middle of our old town, and I passed three people on scooters,” said Chris Bruno, City of Fairfax’s director of economic development.

The City of Fairfax joins Arlington County and the City of Alexandria as some of the first jurisdictions in Northern Virginia to have any sort of e-scooter program.