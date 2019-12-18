City of Alexandria sees alarming spike in PCP overdoses

The police department sees an average of two to three overdoses a year, but it's seen eight overdoses in the last two months.

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria Police Department is warning the public of an alarming increase in PCP overdoses. Captain Monica Lisle says the police department sees an average of two to three overdoses a year, but it’s seen eight overdoses in the last two months. One was a fatal overdose.

Phencyclidine is a hallucinogenic narcotic that’s usually smoked. Lisle says the recent overdoses have affected men and women, ages 32 to 45. Some of the victims were using the drug together.

While police are on high alert for the drug, they’re also working closely with the city’s Treatment and Recovery Services to help people in need.

“What we urge people to do, if their friends, family, or themselves need help, is to always reach out either to our Treatment Services team or if they have any information that they need to share…the Alexandria Police Department,” said Emily Bentley, the opioid response coordinator for Treatment and Recovery Services.

Lisle says investigators aren’t sure whether the overdoses are a result of the drug’s high potency or if it’s being mixed with something else. Those details will become more clear once the state lab releases its toxicology reports.

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA’S TREATMENT AND RECOVERY SERVICES: 703.746.3636