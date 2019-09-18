City of Alexandria Mayor signs Constitution Week proclamation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — City of Alexandria mayor, Justin Wilson signed a proclamation declaring September 17-23 Constitution Week.

The proclamation came on the 232nd anniversary of the drafting for the Constitution of the United States. Members of the non-profit, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, joined the mayor, students and community for the ceremony. Mayor Wilson says it’s a good time to study the great document that provides the framework of the American government, its principles and structure.

“Not just to commemorate the fact that we signed the Constitution but all the rights and responsibilities that are indoctrinated in that Constitution. I think that’s why we’re here. It’s the education…that citizenship education,” said Mayor Wilson.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism and preserving American history.