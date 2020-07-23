City of Alexandria launches “Strive & Thrive” to help residents stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Alexandria has launched a new initiative, helping residents stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is called Strive and Thrive, and it aims to help residents get back to work amidst the pandemic. This initiative supports Alexandria’s workforce and employers by providing them with resources such as essential skills workshops, one-on-one job coaching and guidance to accessing financial resources virtually.

Linda Gilmore, Business and Community Manager, Workforce Development Center said,

“We provide workshops that help them navigate the job interviewing process, because right now virtual interviewing is the primary way in which employers are engaging with job seekers. We offer workshops that help the individuals navigate the virtual interview process as well as the virtual job fair.”

Officials said in the next few weeks, the Workforce Development Center will begin offering informational sessions and open house events to give job seekers and employers more opportunities to learn about these services.

