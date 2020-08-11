City of Alexandria launches new COVID-19 resource text line for spanish speakers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The city of Alexandria has launched a new and free resource text line for the Latinx community.

The resource text line will provide Spanish speaking subscribers with information that is important to them and their families about COVID-19 and keep them up to date about jobs, job training, housing and rental assistance, food assistance, child care, and mental health. According to human services officials this will ensure the voices of the Latinx community are being heard.

Jennifer Cohen-Cordero, Communications Manager said, “We know that in Northern Virginia 60% of the COVID-19 cases are Latinx residents, and they comprise about 18% of our total population. We want to target this community and make sure that they have access to care and the resources that they need.”

Cordero said longstanding systemic racism is the cause for higher rates of people of color within Alexandria getting the virus. With this new initiative they hope more community resources can be accessed safely.

Text ALEXINFOESP to 888777 to receive messages in Spanish from the city. To receive messages in English about COVID-19, text ALEXCOVID19 to 888777.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM