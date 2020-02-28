City of Alexandria launches initiative to connect residents to over 100 services

The app is called "Alex311" and it connects residents to more than 175 city services

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Alexandria has launched a new app to help its residents to stay connected

The app is called “Alex311” and it connects residents to more than 175 city services. For example, if a resident sees a pothole in the street, park maintenance that needs to be done, or a fallen tree in the road, the app lets residents send requests to city staff so they can take care of those problems.

This service includes new web, mobile app, social media and phone options to submit requests for service or information.

Tenesia Wells, Assistant Director of 311 Operations said, “This has offered a different level of convenience that was not there before. Before you will either have to call into the contact center or either log into the web version of it now you have a mobile app which places the ability to contact us 24/7 anytime and it’s at your fingertips.”

Officials said each request will have a different response time depending on the service that’s needed.

Residents can also attach photos and specify the location where the service is needed, receive an estimated date by which the request will be completed and receive a tracking number with emailed status updates.

Officials said city staff is committed to providing professional, accountable, responsive and courteous service.