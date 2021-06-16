City of Alexandria launches “Duke Street in Motion” initiative to improve travel on corridor

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria is launching their 18 month-long “Duke Street in Motion” design study, and they’re asking for the public’s input.

The city will be asking for community contribution to create a new vision for the corridor, which includes potential bus, bicycle, pedestrian and other traffic-related improvements.

The project targets the Duke Street corridor, running from the Landmark Mall area to the King Street Metro Station.

The design study is partially funded with $87 million dollars in regional grants from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

Mark Schnaufer, bus program coordinator for the city, said “everything is on the table” in terms of new design plans for the corridor.



“There could be dedicated lanes on portions of the road, new bus stops, more information at the bus stops, better amenities… Everything to make transit a viable alternative to possibly getting in your car for one of those short trips along the corridor,” said Schnaufer.

The city will be launching a “Duke Street in Motion” week beginning on June 21 to gather public input, hosting 30 local events and activities.