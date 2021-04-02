City of Alexandria invites public input on Alexandria Mobility Plan draft

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The city of Alexandria is welcoming public input on their mobility plan.

The Alexandria Mobility Plan was developed last year. This will ensure that residents, businesses and visitors have better access to safe and convenient travel choices as the region grows and technology provides new mobility options. City officials said by making travel options accessible it will lead to a more connected, convenient, equitable, safe and sustainable environment.

The draft AMP includes a range of strategies and policies that:

Improve travel choices, which include advancing more frequent, reliable and all-day transit service; deploying technology to enable users to make more informed travel choices based upon what is fastest or easiest and exploring new options, such as additional ferry routes.

Better manage congestion and cut-through traffic, which include expanding use of smart signals to improve traffic flow; mitigating impacts of cut-through traffic on local streets; promoting partnerships to support continued telework and flexible work schedules and supporting more transportation options to attract ridership and reduce traffic.

Reduce and eliminate disparities and inequities in alignment with the “ALL Alexandria” resolution: Making sure equity is a consideration in project planning and implementation; reviewing fare policy to ensure transit access for people of all income levels; using data to ensure that resources are distributed equitably; focusing transit service in lower-income neighborhoods and creating curb space policies to ensure greater access for people with limited mobility.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to provide their input by Friday April 30th. The transportation commission will also hold a public hearing April 21st.