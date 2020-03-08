City of Alexandria holds 39th annual Ballyshaners St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A non-profit organization called "Ballyshaners" makes it, it's missiom to promote and preserve Irish heritage

ALEXADNRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The city of Alexandria held its annual Alexandria St. Patrick’s day parade.

Hundreds of people flooded the streets in Old Town to kick off the region’s 39th annual day parade. Ballyshaners, a nonprofit, works to promote and preserve Irish heritage. More than 2,000 participants marched in this yeas parade.

The Notre Dame Alumni Band, dog rescue groups, pipe and drum bands, irish dancers, and much more were all in attendance.