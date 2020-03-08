City of Alexandria holds 39th annual Ballyshaners St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Virginia

A non-profit organization called "Ballyshaners" makes it, it's missiom to promote and preserve Irish heritage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXADNRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The city of Alexandria held its annual Alexandria St. Patrick’s day parade.

Hundreds of people flooded the streets in Old Town to kick off the region’s 39th annual day parade. Ballyshaners, a nonprofit, works to promote and preserve Irish heritage. More than 2,000 participants marched in this yeas parade.

The Notre Dame Alumni Band, dog rescue groups, pipe and drum bands, irish dancers, and much more were all in attendance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories