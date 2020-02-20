City of Alexandria finalizes strategic three-year plan to address opioid crisis

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A new strategic plan in Alexandria is aiming to stop drug abuse in the community once and for all.

The city of Alexandria finalized its three-year strategic plan to eliminate opioid misuse and the harmful effects it has in the city of Alexandria. The plan took several years to put together with input from community members and experts working together to address this issue. The main focus area and goals of the plan are prevention and education, treatment, recovery and supply reduction.

Emily Bentley, Opioid Response Coordinator said: “As a workgroup, we need to be able to prevent and end the harmful effects of misuse of opioids throughout the city of Alexandria and for us that does not mean a world in which drug addiction and misuse of opioids does not exist. But our hope is that we have a positive impact on the communities education, prevention, and treatment.”

Officials said they will be partnering with the Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria Public Schools and Emergency Services in responding to overdoses.