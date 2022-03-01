ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria will be expanding its gun and pill lock distribution program.

The initiative is part of a state-wide campaign that began in 2019 for suicide prevention. The Lock and Talk Virginia program has been limiting access to lethal means, and increasing suicide prevention awareness across the state.

“61 percent of people who die by suicide use firearms, and 19 percent of people overdose,” said Noraine Buttar, chief of youth development for the City of Alexandria. “Sometimes, suicides are impulsive, so if people don’t have access to a weapon, or they don’t have access to medications they can overdose on, maybe we can get them help before we make that choice.”

Northern Virginia localities have been providing these resources for some time, but now, Alexandria is expanding their program.

“Detectives and our patrol officers are going to have them on hand so that when they’re going out patrolling, seeing families for any reason, they’re handing out the medication boxes,” said Buttar.

In addition to collaborating with the police department, the Alexandria Circuit Court will also be handing out gun locks.

“People apply there to get concealed carry permits,” said Buttar. “They probably have weapons, so let’s make sure they have either the trigger lock.”

Locks and boxes will also be available for pickup at certain areas across the city listed below:

Court Office of the Clerk, 520 King Street, Room 307, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Gun locks only. 703.746.4044

Alexandria Health Department and DCHS, 4480 King Street, First and Fifth Floors, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 703.746.3382

DCHS, 2525 Mt. Vernon Avenue, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Call to verify hours due to pandemic-related operational changes. 703.746.5700

For more information on the program, visit the city’s website.