City of Alexandria buys historic museum for preservation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The City of Alexandria and the Northern Virginia Urban League came together to reach an agreement to purchase a museum to preserve a national historic landmark.

The building known as the Freedom House, located on Duke Street, was once part of the headquarters of the largest domestic slave trade firm in the United States. NVUL and the city of Alexandria have worked together for two years to ensure the Freedom House stays open the public.

Governor Ralph Northam also recommended state funding of $2.44 million for the Freedom House as part of his annual budget to help the preservation of the site.

Audrey Davis, Director of Black History Museum said “Currently the building site has over $4 million in preservation needs. This is a long term project and we really believe that not only in addition to the history the building itself is such a important part of the story and that needs to be preserved professionally, accurately, and with the greatest attention of detail.”

Davis also said with the preservation they will be looking at doing historic structure reports, a master plan for the building and various infrastructure work so that the city of Alexandria continues their reputation of being good stewards for historic sites and landmarks.

The purchase was approved by the planning commission and the city council.