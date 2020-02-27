City Manager requests funds to restore flood-damaged Holmes Run Trail

Division Chief of Park Planning Jack Browand says the city got a month's worth of rain in just one day.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Manager Mark Jinks is requesting $6 million in capital funds to restore portions of Holmes Run Trail that have been closed off since major flooding in Northern Virginia last summer.

Division Chief of Park Planning Jack Browand says the city got a month’s worth of rain in just one day. Portions of the trail — including two bridges — were damaged and were deemed unsafe for public access. About a half mile of the trail is closed with detours in place; commuters who use the trail to bike to Washington, D.C. are detoured to roadways.

“It has been a trail that’s been in the city for more than 40 years, so it’s something that’s very high on the priority list to maintain and get fixed and get it back into public use,” Browand said.

The reparations will include measures to prevent future flooding. The city estimates it will have a complete design in 12 to 18 months.