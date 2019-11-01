City gets to work on Douglas MacArthur Elementary School renovations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria is allocating between $5 and $6 million to rebuild Douglas MacArthur Elementary School. The project is starting years earlier than originally planned.

Built in 1943, the school educated all four of President Gerald Ford’s children. It’s in need of modernization, and the construction firm is already consulting with the community to draft its preliminary plans.

ACPS hosted its first community meeting this week, but construction isn’t expected to start for a few years. “I think [the community is] really thankful that we’ve been able to…bring the project up sooner than when it was slated and that we’re able to use tax dollars in a more beneficial way,” said ACPS Chief Operating Officer Mignon Anthony.

While the major renovations are being done, MacArthur’s 850 students will use the city’s Patrick Henry building for about 30 months.