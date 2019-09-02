Citizen scientists discover rare orchid

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Citizen scientists with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute discovered a rare orchid on a farm near Sperryville, Va.

Kate Heneberry of Front Royal and Patty Lane of Rappahannock County were conducting a survey in mid-July with the Institute, searching for orchids native to Virginia as part of the Changing Landscapes Initiative and the Virginia Working Landscapes programs run by the Institute.

After conducting a thorough survey of their assigned plots, the pair were leaving their site when they noticed a bright purple flower neither of them recognized.

They soon came to learn that not only was it an orchid, but it was the rare purple fringeless orchid- Platanthera peramoena– one researchers say only grows in wetlands, and of which there are believed to be fewer than a thousand individual plants in Virginia.

Heneberry says although it took some time to positively identify the rare orchid, the process was thrilling.

“When we first of all found it was an orchid and then when we found that it was something that was not in the most common, the 15 most common orchids we could find in the survey area, and then to find it was critically imperiled in the state was pretty exciting,” said Heneberry.

Purple fringeless orchids are primarily found in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states and are considered imperiled in many of their native states due to dwindling habitats. Joe Guthrie, the survey coordinator for Virginia Working Landscapes, says that while humans have little use for wetlands, they serve as a vibrant environment for many plants, animals, and insects.

Guthrie added that not only was Heneberry and Lane’s find notable for the rarity of the purple fringeless orchid, but it was a textbook example of why fieldwork is so critical in conservation work.

“It’s a testament to the worthiness, the worthwhile effort that goes into actually going into the field to collect data,” he said. “Unless Kate and Patty had been in the field that day doing the work of surveying for wild orchids, we never would have found this individual plant.”

In total, the scientists found four purple fringeless orchids plants during the survey.