Citing staff shortage, Fairfax County Public Schools delays some summer school classes

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County students were set to begin their extended school year (ESY) courses on Monday, but the school district postponed some of the classes just days before they were set to begin.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) sent out an email to roughly 1,200 families on Wednesday notifying them of the new July 26th start date.

The push affects students with special needs, who require individualized education programs (IEP’s). However, FCPS says students will receive the full hours of services required for children.

“Consequently, your child is scheduled to receive ESY services in ESY Session II which is tentatively scheduled for July 26 – August 12, 2021, with extended hours (8:00 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. or 9:45 a.m. – 1:50 p.m. elementary; secondary 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.), to ensure your child receives the total amount of services outlined in their IEP,” the email to parents from FCPS said.

The school is citing an increase in the number of students needing ESY services and a smaller staffing pool as the reason for the push.

FCPS is offering incentives to attract more ESY summer staff by offering signing bonuses and increased compensation.

The school district says they are aware of the inconvenience the change in schedule may have caused.

“We recognize that the change in ESY dates may be challenging for some families given currently established childcare arrangements, scheduled vacations, or other logistics,” the school system said in the email to parents.

FCPS says they are willing to collaborate with families to create innovative solutions.