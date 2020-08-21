Churches throughout the Diocese along with the Catholic Charities provide over $2 Million for those in need

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Parishes and Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Arlington have helped provide almost $2.4 million to support impacted communities due to COVID-19.

The funds have gone to those in need of emergency rental and utility assistance, along with food and medical services to over 101,000 individuals over the last five months. According to officials, the Catholic Charities have also provided mental health counseling and assistance for immigrants and refugees.

Art Bennett, President/CEO, and Catholic Charities said, “The needs have increased so much more, so many people that never thought they would be asking for help, for food, or for a job to keep them from getting evicted. People have approached not only us, but our 71 parishes, what happens is when people get in trouble or get stressed they turn to different organizations. One of the ones they turn to is the Catholic church.”

All parishes provide some level of assistance to people in need. About half of the Diocese’s 70 parishes reported they have collectively provided a total of $784,151 in emergency rental and utility assistance, $323,787 in food assistance and $6,090 in medical assistance, serving some 91,455 individuals.

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, a largely young adult parish in Clarendon, Va., provided $115,636 in food and emergency rent and utility assistance, up more than $99,000 from the same time last year. From March to July, Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Sterling, Va., provided $144,755 in emergency rent and utility assistance alone, and Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodbridge, Va., offered some $106,000 in food assistance.

Officials said if anyone is in interested in donating food or in need of assistance should reach out their local parish.