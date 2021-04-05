Church donates 5,000 goodie bags to grocery store workers

One of the treats in the goodie bag. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A small church in Arlington is making a big difference for grocery store employees.

75 church members packaged 5,000 goodie bags and distributed the gifts to 60 grocery stores in Arlington and seven neighboring counties — all in a span of three days.

Bags included “essential” buttons and snacks, such as granola bars and coffee gift cards. The effort, entitled, “Operation Unsung Heroes”, was created to show appreciation for front-line workers who may feel unseen.

“We don’t really hear about grocery store workers, so we were like, ‘We wonder if they feel appreciated if they understand how important they are to our community,'” said Anna Maia, Director of Compassion and Justice. “We want to show love to our community, we want to make sure that they know that we see them.”

The program was sponsored by the church’s COVID-19 relief fund, made possible through community member donations.