Church and World Central Kitchen give thousands of bags of food for people in need

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Our Lady Queen of Peace partnered with José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to provide over 1,000 free meals to the community.

Sally Diaz-Wells, Social Justice Outreach Minister of Our Lady Queen of Peace said, “Volunteers are here everyday, six days a week, in order to come up with 700 bags of groceries. José André is giving us 3,500 meals to compliment those groceries today and we’re really honored about that opportunity.”

With social distancing being implemented, volunteers placed the meals on a chair, and residents could simply just grab their food and go. Diaz-Wells said this is all about giving those in need an opportunity.

“We’re not going out to restaurants just yet, and a lot of people that are coming to us don’t have to do that even when they can. Right now it’s giving them an opportunity to have something for later and something for now” said Diaz-Wells.

Father Tim Hickey, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace ,said even though Arlington is a wealthy county, there are still people suffering from food insecurity right in their backyards.

Father Hickey said, “Our mission is about reaching out to those who are marginalized, the poor and the needy, we’ve been doing that and we continue to do that. We’re doing that on a larger scale right now than what we normally do because the need has grown so much.”

Father Hickey said they’re expecting to see 700 families, however if more came they will continue to make bags for those who arrive.

