Christopher Stone announces he’s running for a delegate seat in Virginia’s 13th district

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Republican Christopher Stone announced he’s running for a delegate seat in Virginia’s 13th district, a district covering Manassas Park, Gainesville and Haymarket.

Stone is an Air Force veteran, former business executive and graduate-level professor.

Stone told WDVM, “I want to represent every Virginian in District 13; not special groups, not small groups, but everybody. I have, I believe, the education and experience, over 18 almost 20 years of life.”

According to Stone’s website, he served in the National Guard for over 17 years. Additionally, he led strategy and planning efforts supporting military commanders in the Pentagon, Pacific, Europe and the Middle East in the Global War on Terror.

“I believe I know the best way to get us out of this and the best way to prevent us from being surprised by such things in the future,” said Stone, who also has training as a “pandemic planner” from when he served in the National Guard.

Stone’s main priorities include restoring public safety through zero-tolerance policies, getting the economy back on track and reopening schools.

The 2021 Virginia House of Delegates election will be held on Nov. 2. To learn more about Christopher, click here.