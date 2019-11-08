Christmas bells ring for Red Kettle kick-off

"These funds have changed lives for 100 years, and will continue to do so with your help."

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — If you were in the Apple Blossom Mall Thursday, you might’ve heard Christmas bells ringing. The bells actually weren’t for Christmas, but instead were the first rings for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle.

The Red Kettle Campaign raises critical funds for programs, such as emergency homeless shelters, addiction rehabilitation, clothing, food and more. This year, the goal is to reach $140,000 to give back to the Winchester community.

“Without the Salvation Army, you would not have people in-need fed or taken care of,” said Captain Regina Durant. “Probably a lot of people would go hungry or in need of a nice warm bed.”

They will be accepting funds until December 24.