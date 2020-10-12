ChildSafe Center holds cookie decorating fundraiser

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The ChildSafe Center in Winchester has teamed up with Shaffer’s Market to raise money to combat child abuse.

The ChildSafe Center is holding a cookie decorating kit sale. All money raised from the sale will go toward funding for services at the ChildSafe Center. Each cookie kit includes six superhero-themed sugar cookies, red, white, and blue icing, and two types of sprinkles.

The ChildSafe Center helps over 200 children each year.

“…we like to say that every child needs a hero in their life and abused children in particular need a superhero,” said Kelly Bober, Executive Director ChildSafe Center.

Kits cost $21 dollars and can be purchased through October 16th. You can buy kits online here.

Cookie kit pickup will be held on October 23 at Our Health Campus in Winchester between 4 pm-7 pm.