Children’s Science Center Lab now offering in-person and virtual camp

FAIR OAKS, Va. (WDVM) — The Children’s Science Center camp is now open in the Fair Oaks Mall in Northern Virginia, offering both in-person and virtual camp sessions.

Last year, the lab was forced to switch to all virtual sessions due to COVID-19, but now parents have flexibility with more options.

In-person camp runs throughout the week for six-hour sessions and virtual camp is completed in three-hour sessions. The camps are targeted at kids ages 1st through 6th grade and offer several different themes, teaching young children science in a fun and stimulating way.

Ashlyn Salvage, the Outreach Program Manager, said it’s been so great to see the kids in-person.

“The kids are so excited. We love hearing their voices, their screams, their laughter here in the lab again. We’ve actually had a lot of campers who have never been to summer camp before because they missed out last summer and they’re adjusting really well, they’re excited to be with other kids and they’re excited to do science,” said Ashlyn.

On weekends, the Children’s Science Center opens up to families, allowing for family fun in a convenient location.

