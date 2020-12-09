Child dies after Alexandria crash

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a child died and two adults are hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the 5900 block of Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue this morning.

The child succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, police announced around 8:30 a.m. The age and identities of those involved have not been released.

UPDATE: Three people including a child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child has died at the hospital. A PIO is responding to the scene.https://t.co/VqBaB2grbS — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 9, 2020

Police say the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed and travelers should use an alternate route.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.