“Child care micro pods” a new initiative in Alexandria helps families in need

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– A new initiative is helping families in need have accessible child care.

The initiative is called “Child Care Micro Pods”. Officials said this will support low-income families. The child care micro pods, located in family day homes and 3 day care centers will allow children to continue their virtual learning and socialize with their peers without an increased risk of getting or spreading COVID-19

Robin Crawley, Early Childhood Services Chief for Department of Human Services said, “We wanted to make it as streamlined as a process for families to participate as possible so there is an application they can apply to. All we need to know is that family is working, and if that family is in need of affordable child care.”

Officials said the program currently has funding through December 2020 that will provide all child care options to 150 children ages 0-13 on a first-come-first-served basis. By adding micro pods to the possible child care options, this initiative seeks to create equity for access to quality child care and education for all Alexandria’s children.