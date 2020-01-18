Chief of Pamunkey Tribe says planned resort and casino will ‘stimulate growth’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe on Friday announced plans to build a $350 million destination resort and casino in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood.

The tribe said Friday that there are four parcels of land on the city’s Southside that it has either under contract or purchased. Three adjacent parcels totaling approximately 36 acres are located along Ingram Avenue near Commerce Road in Manchester. A 13-acre fourth parcel is on Jefferson Davis Highway near Walmsley Boulevard.

The tribe said the area is in need of revitalization. Pamunkey Indian Tribe Cheif Robert Gray believes the development of a new casino and resort should play a role and “serve as an economic engine to stimulate growth down in the South Richmond area and also provide jobs and other amenities for citizens in the area.”

The proposal would include a 275-room hotel tower with views of the James River and Richmond area. The destination will offer more options than gambling. Amenities will include a fitness center, a spa, and a pool.

One obstacle standing in the way of the proposed casino in the Manchester area, however, is the legalization of casinos in the state of Virginia. If the General Assembly fails to pass, Chief Gray says there may be another way.

“We would have the flexibility as a federally recognized tribe with the inherent right to have gaming,” he said. “We could work to move the land into federal trust and have a gaming operation at that time.”

Chief Gray says the casino and resort would bring thousands of jobs and millions of people to Richmond each year.

