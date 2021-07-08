Chesterfield local catches record-size goldfish in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An Archery Goldfish caught in Hunting Creek, a Virginia tributary of the Potomac River, was verified by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as the new state record Archery Goldfish.

Jeremy Fortner, a Chesterfield local, caught the fish in late May and had it weighed at the Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland. The fish weighed in at three pounds and nine ounces and measured 16 inches in length.

The Virginia DWR reminds residents that putting goldfish in Virginia waterbodies is illegal since it can cause disease, competition and predation.

