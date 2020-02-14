Checkout a “nature backpack” at the library with free park access

The Handley Library System has nature backpacks for library card holders to use.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Handley Regional Library System is offering a special feature beyond the books.

Anyone with a library card can check out a nature backpack. The backpacks come with a park pass that allows free access to any Virginia State Park. People can check out the backpack for up to three weeks. Magnifying lenses, dip nets, and pocket guides are just a few of the items included in each nature backpack.

“Nature backpacks are vital for the community they really encourage this movement literacy that we incorporate in lots of our programs here at the library and more importantly it’s free and accessible for everyone,” said Katie Moss Youth Services Supervisor at Handley Library.

The nature backpacks are funded through Virginia State Parks, the Library of Virginia and the Science Museum of Virginia.