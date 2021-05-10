Charles City County assisting with search for missing D.C. infant at landfill

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Monday that they are helping the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police with a case involving a missing infant. The search led officials to the Waste Management Landfill in Charles City County.

Waste Management released a statement Monday afternoon saying that they were assisting local law enforcement officers with an investigation at the landfill.

Officials have not yet located the missing infant.

As the search continues beyond the Waste Management location, Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with D.C. officials and says they are following all leads.

On Friday, DC Metro Police sent out a critical missing alert for 2-month old Kyon Jones. He was last seen in the 1500 Block of Benning Road NE on Wednesday. The baby was first reported as missing to police on Friday.

Police are describing Kyon as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

DC Police have confirmed they are still searching for Kyon but have not provided any information to confirm their search has spread into Virginia, despite Charles City County sharing that they are now working together to find the infant.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with questions contact the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Information Office at 202-727-4383 or email mpd.press@dc.gov.

This a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.