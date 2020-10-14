Charities in Prince William County receive additional CARES Act funding

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Local charities are receiving additional CARES Act funding to support those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, a non-profit association that helps local residents received an additional $1,000,000 in CARES Act funding from the county. Officials said the funds went to 12 non-profits who offer support to families in the community.

Sarah Henry, Director of Prince William Area Agency on Aging said, “The intention was to reach out to folks who can make an impact, on those who needed support with child care, rent, and utilities. It’s a lot of family services such as faith-based communities who have a connection in the community already.”

Financial support was given to these 12 non-profits.

• Debre Medhanit Eyesus Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church received $50,000 to provide the underserved African immigrant community with rent and utility assistance, access to healthcare appointments, childcare cost subsidies, and employment assistance.

• New Creatures in Christ Ministries, Inc. received $100,000 to provide rent, childcare, emergency housing assistance, and other unmet needs to those impacted by COVID-19.

• Formed Families Forward received $75,000 to provide respite care and childcare for families with developmentally and intellectually disabled children.

• Northern Virginia Family Service received $55,000 to provide childcare and educational support for children who live within the SERVE Family Shelter during the school year and are engaged in virtual learning while their parents work during the day.

• Unity in the Community, Inc. received $50,000 to provide rental assistance to families in need.

• Carried to Full Term received $50,000 to cover the cost of housing and utilities, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, emergency housing, clothing, educational fees, transportation assistance, legal support to cover family court fees, mental and behavioral support for mothers needing child care coverage, counseling and longer-term mental health services.

• Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT, Inc. received $120,000 to provide personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for residential and learning facilities.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Children’s Intervention Services received $50,000 to assist those in need with covering rent and utility payments.

• Legal Services of Northern Virginia received $50,000 to provide legal counsel and representation in eviction cases for households impacted by COVID-19.

• Kuma Foundation received $150,000 to provide utility and employment assistance.

• Potomac Valley Church of Christ received $150,000 to provide rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.

• First Home Alliance received $150,000 to provide housing, counseling, and assistance with rent and mortgage payments

Officials said the county will continue to give back to organizations and families in need.