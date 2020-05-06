Chantilly man charged with second degree murder

56-year-old Linh Ngoc Ngo was arrested and charged with second degree murder after shooting 41-year-old Shawn Johnson in his home.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Chantilly man is facing multiple charges after a shooting in the 4100 block of Meadowland Court Monday evening.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Linh Ngoc Ngo. Police reported that Ngo allegedly shot 41-year-old Shawn Johnson in his home. Johnson was taken to the hospital, were he eventually died from his injuries.

Ngo was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

