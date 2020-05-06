Chantilly man charged with second degree murder

BURKE, Va. (WDVM) -- When eighth grade science teacher David Kelly found out he’d be receiving distance learning packets for his students to work on while taking classes online, he sent out a questionnaire. Kelly asked his students about their access to technology at home. He also added an optional question: Did they have immediate family members who’d lost their jobs to the pandemic? Out of 144 students, 23 percent said yes.

“I’ve been teaching for 11 years and doing curriculum development for six and coaching sports and I literally just stopped in my tracks and didn’t know the best way to go about teaching them,” Kelly said. “I put myself in their shoes and didn’t think I would necessarily want to learn about physics at this time and not be totally engaged in it.”