Chantilly man charged with second-degree murder, violation of a protective order while armed

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Chantilly man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for stabbing his father.

Alexander Bellini, 28, was taken to the Fairfax County Detention Center, where police say he was charged for second-degree murder and violation of a protective order while armed after he was recently prohibited from contacting his father.

On Thursday morning, officers responded to the 2300 block of Watters Glen court in Falls Church a little after 1 a.m.

Officials found Christopher Bellini, 56, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His son, Alexander, was found inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police say a knife believed to have been used in the homicide was recovered from the scene. He is currently being held without bond.

This homicide was the 10th of the year in Fairfax County.