Chantilly man charged with rape

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the 4200 block of Airline Parkway in Chantilly, Virginia.

Antonio Paz Orellano, 19, Chantilly

Police identified and arrested suspect Antonio Paz Orellano from Chantilly. According to police, Orellano allegedly approached the woman on the sidewalk, grabbed her, and sexually assaulted her before running into the woods.

Orellano is charged with rape and is held without bond in the Fairfax County detention center. Police say they are providing the victim with resources and assistance during this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), by text – “FCCS” plus tip to 84741.