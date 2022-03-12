CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Chantilly Family Boat Show is back at the Dulles Expo Center, showcasing the latest marine products ahead of the spring season.

The boat show was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so organizers say they are glad to be back this year.

“Well, this is the Chantilly Family Boat Show obviously with the 2021 show not being able to be held, there’s a lot of excitement with this show this year,” said Les Gray, Show manager.

The show features over 13 marine dealers and 20 support vendors featuring various products to hit the water this season.

The show includes dealers throughout Virginia and Maryland with various boats, including pontoons, deck boats, and more.

Vendors said the impact of the pandemic events like this is helpful for their businesses.

The show will continue on Sunday. For more information, visit www.chantillyboatshow.com.