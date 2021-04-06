Changes coming to portion of George Washington Memorial Parkway

McLean, V.a. (WDVM) — The National Park Service will be making safety improvements to a portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway summer and fall of 2021. The changes come after a safety study at nine intersections between Alexandria and George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate.

The changes coming from NPS will make the parkway safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Changes will include restriping the road to change from four lanes to three lanes, increasing visibility of lane markings and Mount Vernon Trail crosswalks and removing vegetation at intersections to improve visibility.

The improvements are based on extensive public input, coordination with stakeholders and expert analysis of crash data and traffic modeling that showed that the improvements will not change the road’s ability to accommodate current traffic.

“We are being responsive to comments from the public and the expert advice of transportation professionals,” Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said. “Whether you are a park visitor or commuter, these changes will make driving, walking and bicycling between Alexandria and Mount Vernon safer and more enjoyable for everyone.”

The changes are expected to be fully implemented by the end of 2021.