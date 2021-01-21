Chairman McKay writes to Governor Northam asking for more COVID-19 vaccines

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday, Chairman of Fairfax County Board, Jeffrey McKay, wrote Virginia Governor Ralph Northam a letter asking for more vaccines to meet the current demand in the county.

According to McKay, Fairfax averages around 10,000 doses a week but currently has 100,000 people in line to receive their vaccination. McKay says Fairfax is ready to expand distribution to more county residents if the Commonwealth increases its vaccine supply.

In a statement on McKay’s Facebook he said, “Recent statistics show we lead the Commonwealth in vaccinating but despite that, our demand way outpaces the available vaccine from the state. This is making people understandably very anxious.”

There are no updates on when the county may receive more supply.