Chainsaw artist transforms tree, struck by lightning, into work of art

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — At Hidden Oaks Nature Center, one man’s trash is another man’s art. A chainsaw artist is transforming a felled tree that was struck by lightning into a custom, 10-foot-tall sculpture.

“It means that we’re not just wasting everything,” said artist Andrew Mallon; a carpenter by trade who uses his skills for “chainsaw art” in the Northern Virginia region. “We’re finding ways to use it and make something great out of it. I feel very fortunate that I get to be the one to do that.”

Mallon uses three different chainsaws to create his masterpieces in just three to five days. He and nature center staff worked together on the design, which includes 12 different animals found in the park, from foxes and raccoons to owls, turtles and snakes.

You can see Mallon working on the piece on Thursday while the nature center is open from 9:00 to 5:00.