Century-old Black cemetery could receive a historic designation

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Mount Salvation Baptist Church cemetery in Arlington could be receiving a historic designation.

“I think it would be an honor and a privilege for our church and cemetery to become historic,” said Linda Moody, Administrative Assistant at the church. “We’ve been in the community since the 1800’s.”

Established in 1879, the church has become a historic part of the Halls Hill neighborhood in Arlington. Portia Haskins, Church Clerk, says that for many in the community, the connection to the cemetery is a personal one.

“I have my great-great-grandmother buried there, there are a lot of people still in the neighborhood that have family members buried in that cemetery,” said Haskins.

The Arlington County Board voted to proceed with public hearings for the cemetery’s historic designation. The honor would allow the county to implement preservation efforts, such as installing a fence around the perimeter of the grounds.

“We have people walking through there all the time, and I don’t really like people walking in the cemetery like that,” said Moody.

Roughly 150 graves are on the site, but the historic designation would allow the county to dig deeper into the history of who those who lie there were in life.

“With some of the resources that we could put for information so more in the community as a whole will understand what a critical role this church plays,” said Matt de Ferranti, Arlington County Board Chair.

De Ferranti says that the timing is fitting, hoping to establish the designation during Black History Month.

“It’s critical to understand and remember and keep Arlington’s history alive and this church and those who are buried next to it are a key part of that,” said de Ferranti.

The board will have a public hearing on Feb. 8th and is scheduled to take final action at the public hearing meeting on Feb. 20th.